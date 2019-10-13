Kosgei shatters Radcliffe’s world record, Cherono wins men’s race

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old women’s marathon world record but former Alberto Salazar coached athletes, including Mo Farah, were never a factor in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.
