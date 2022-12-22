Basketball Meets Artistic Glass

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The historically acclaimed design and crystal glass manufacturer Kosta Boda is excited to collaborate with the internationally known Sneakers and Stuff (SNS) by launching a new and unique coupe crystal glass.

From traditional craftsmanship to the creation of modern art and design objects, the Swedish brand, Kosta Boda, has remained the largest crystal manufacturer since its establishment in 1742. After almost 300 years, Kosta Boda joined forces with SNS, mixing both brands’ DNA by designing a one-of-a-kind champagne glass dubbed “Champs” (Champagne + Champion = Champs). The Champ glass is inspired by the offseason, where athletes and the public recharge with a glass of bubbles, and the coupe takes influence from the net of a basketball hoop. The glass is mouth-blown and handmade in Sweden, making each of the 1,000 glasses uniquely beautiful.

The Champs glass is available as a set of 2, accompanied by a premium cotton tee and a basketball with co-branded artwork that celebrates the collaboration.

About Kosta Boda

Kosta Boda is a historically celebrated crystal brand that offers bold, brave, and artistic glass and interior design objects derived from Swedish design tradition. Since the first furnace was ignited at Kosta Glassworks in 1742, Kosta Boda has produced premium glassware for royalty and nobility. Today, the progressive assortment also targets the modern lifestyle with products essential to everyday life. Kosta Boda is one of the largest art glass suppliers in the world that works with internationally acclaimed artists such as Bertil Vallien, Kjell Engman, and Åsa Jungnelius.

Learn more at: www.kostaboda.us.

About SNS

SNS was founded in 1999 out of love and curiosity for the culture and life around Sneakers, Fashion, Art, Music, and Basketball. Today SNS is a global brand with a physical presence in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris, London, Berlin, and Stockholm. SNS works through four main pillars: SNS Brand, SNS Entertainment, SNS Retail, and SNS Cares, all focused on Culture, Creativity, and Community with the goal to connect locally in a global way.

Learn more at: www.sneakersnstuff.com/en.

Contact Information:

Emon Maasho

CEO

emon@orrefors.us

(856)-296-0472

Emma Ros

Marketing Coordinator

emma@orrefors.us

(609)-682-4063

