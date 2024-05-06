WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KPA, a leading provider of Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) compliance solutions, announced the release of new features in the KPA Flex software platform that are specifically tailored for construction safety programs to streamline efficiency, increase real-time visibility, and foster a robust safety culture.

To achieve better visibility into construction compliance, KPA Flex enables users to capture insights in the field through mobile and then provides real-time information with advanced reporting and dashboards. KPA has also developed and released tailored construction solutions to tackle safety management challenges with training topics, pre-built toolbox talks, safety forms, and incident management capabilities. Contractors can integrate effortlessly with existing construction management systems to track safety initiatives, projects, and equipment and assign related tasks to different groups.

KPA Flex’s Construction Integrations provide a direct connection to a third-party construction management or enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, including Procore, Rivet, and Spectrum, all of which store employees and projects, to pull functionality into KPA Flex. The integrations work hand-in-hand with Flex’s streamlined project tracking and reporting and dynamic multi-form reporting capabilities to provide safety and compliance teams with unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and data organization.

“We are excited to launch these new features in KPA Flex to help general contractors and trade contractors streamline their safety management processes and improve compliance with regulatory requirements. With the construction industry being one of the most hazardous industries, it’s important that companies have the tools they need to keep their workers safe and ensure compliance with regulations,” said Taylor Thorn, KPA Product Director.

With the launch of these new features, KPA aims to empower construction teams to build safely and efficiently with industry-leading safety management software. Organizations can explore how KPA’s Flex software can transform construction safety and compliance for their organization.

About KPA

KPA provides Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) software, consulting, and award-winning online training to help contractors stay compliant and maintain a safe and productive jobsite. The KPA Flex software platform is easy to use, highly configurable, and designed for a mobile construction workforce, which encourages broad adoption and an improved culture of safety. For over 30 years, KPA has helped 15,000 + clients comply with regulations, reduce costs, and increase productivity.

