WESTMINSTER, Colo. and DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KPA and the Reynolds and Reynolds Company , two well-established industry leaders in automotive software and compliance, today announced a strategic partnership to provide dealerships greater access to LAW F&I Libraries across all 50 states and KPA’s F&I compliance consulting services, software, and resources. LAW has long been the trusted leader in F&I documents for dealers throughout the U.S.

With this partnership, dealers will have access to a comprehensive suite of F&I services, software, and resources that will lower risk, save money, and better streamline dealership sales processes.

“We are excited to partner with Reynolds to offer our customers access to the industry-leading F&I document program, LAW® F&I State Libraries,” said Chris Fanning, president and CEO of KPA. “The partnership between KPA and Reynolds provides dealers the tools they need to run the most efficient and profitable F&I department possible while ensuring their compliance with federal and state regulations.”

As more and more lenders move to eContracting and modern consumers continue to adapt to digital retailing and hybrid online/in-store shopping, it is vital for F&I documents to be legally reviewed for legislative and regulatory updates as well as be available in both print and digital formats.

“We look forward to partnering with KPA to pair their expert F&I compliance capabilities with the LAW F&I State Libraries,” said Kasi Edwards, Reynolds senior vice president of strategy and corporate development. “Through this partnership, we are able to better serve our respective customers and provide them with the tools they need to manage their risk.”

For over 30 years, KPA has been advising dealerships on how to be safe and compliant by offering software and expert consulting across the spectrum of environment, health and safety (EHS), human resources, and sales/F&I. For nearly a century, Reynolds has been providing documents to dealers to help them manage their businesses and thrive. Today, with LAW F&I documents, dealers are able to provide their customers the flexibility to shop the way they want – whether in-store, online, or a combination of both – without sacrificing profitability or control over compliance.

About KPA

Stay Compliant. Reduce Liability. KPA makes automotive sales and F&I compliance simple. Our on-site services and online tools help dealerships comply with state and federal regulations, protect the reputations of their brands, minimize legal liability, and maximize customer satisfaction.

About Reynolds and Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, the U.K., and Europe. ( www.reyrey.com )



