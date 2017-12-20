Kraig Biocraft Laboratories posts Holiday Letter to Shareholders

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB:KBLB) (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announced that the Company posted a Letter to its shareholders. The letter can be viewed on the Company website.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories has made significant strides in improving its technological and competitive positioning in 2017. As the Company looks forward to what 2018 holds in store, it has released a letter to its shareholders reviewing the year’s accomplishments. The Company offers its sincere thanks and gratitude to its shareholders, whom the Company believes are vital to its continued success.

To view the full letter please go to the Company website and to view the most recent edition of Kraig’s Spider Sense quarterly newsletter and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/newsletter

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a fully reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

