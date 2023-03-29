Kramer-Triad Volunteers Report For Duty Twenty-five Kramer-Triad team members volunteer to help patients and staff at John D. Dingell Veteran’s Hospital.

TROY, Mich., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Team members from Associa Kramer-Triad (KT), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Grand Rapids areas and surrounding cities, recently volunteered at the John D. Dingell Veterans Administration (VA) Hospital in Detroit. Twenty-five employees volunteered their time to help transport patients around the hospital, create gift bags with warming blankets and other essentials, and socialize with veterans to learn more about their unique experiences. Afterwards, the volunteers met for lunch at a local restaurant where they came together and shared their collective experiences.

According to 2021 Census data, there are approximately 16.5 million veterans in the United States who comprise 6.4% of the nation’s adult population. More than 9 million veterans are served annually by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Health care facilities include 1,113 outpatient sites and 171 VA Medical Centers throughout the country. To volunteer at or donate to your local VA hospital, please contact the VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House, among others.

“This was a truly memorable experience for our team members who were inspired by the willpower and sacrifice of the veterans they assisted,” said Rachel DeTar, CMCA®, AMS®, Kramer-Triad branch president. “We all grew personally as a result of this experience and are now considering visiting the VA Hospital as a recurring event for future community outreach projects.”

