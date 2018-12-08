Kramp-Karrenbauer seeks to unite German CDU after leadership battle

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the new leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, sought to bind the party together after a divisive leadership battle by promoting a rival’s ally to a key post on Saturday.
