NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KraneShares, a leading global ETF provider specializing in China, climate, and uncorrelated assets, today announced a monthly distribution for the KraneShares China Internet & Covered Call Strategy ETF (Ticker: KLIP) in the amount of $0.527163 per share, representing a Monthly Distribution* of 3.51% and a current Distribution Rate** of 44.08%. The Fund’s current 30-day SEC Yield, which excludes options income, is 0.01%.†