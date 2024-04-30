NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KraneShares, a leading global ETF provider specializing in China, climate, and uncorrelated assets, today announced a monthly distribution for the KraneShares China Internet & Covered Call Strategy ETF (Ticker: KLIP) in the amount of $0.527163 per share, representing a Monthly Distribution* of 3.51% and a current Distribution Rate** of 44.08%. The Fund’s current 30-day SEC Yield, which excludes options income, is 0.01%.†
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- AgEagle Announces $3.4M Drone (UAV) Sale to French Army - April 30, 2024
- Black Kite Research Reveals Growing Persistence, Sophistication and Aggression Within Cybercrime Ecosystem - April 30, 2024
- ARS Pharmaceuticals Submits Response for neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray) Marketing Authorization Application to EMA’s CHMP and Enters License Agreement with CSL Seqirus for Commercialization of neffy in Australia and New Zealand - April 30, 2024