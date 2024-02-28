NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KraneShares, a leading global ETF provider specializing in China, climate, and uncorrelated assets, today announced a monthly distribution for the KraneShares China Internet & Covered Call Strategy ETF (Ticker: KLIP) in the amount of $0.616754 per share, representing a Monthly Distribution* of 4.06% and a current Distribution Rate** of 47.41%. The Fund’s current 30-day SEC Yield, which excludes options income, is -0.11%.†
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Greystone and BMO Bank Collaborate on $81 Million Freddie Mac Financing for California Multifamily Property - February 28, 2024
- Perdue Farms Joins Forces with Feeding America® to Help Fill the Leap Day Food Gap, Donating 2.75 Million Servings of Chicken to Communities Across the U.S. - February 28, 2024
- Del Taco Expands Presence in Alabama With Third Restaurant Opening - February 28, 2024