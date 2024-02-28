NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KraneShares, a leading global ETF provider specializing in China, climate, and uncorrelated assets, today announced a monthly distribution for the KraneShares China Internet & Covered Call Strategy ETF (Ticker: KLIP) in the amount of $0.616754 per share, representing a Monthly Distribution* of 4.06% and a current Distribution Rate** of 47.41%. The Fund’s current 30-day SEC Yield, which excludes options income, is -0.11%.†