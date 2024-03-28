NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KraneShares, a leading global ETF provider specializing in China, climate, and uncorrelated assets, today announced a monthly distribution for the KraneShares China Internet & Covered Call Strategy ETF (Ticker: KLIP) in the amount of $0.611927 per share, representing a Monthly Distribution* of 4.06% and a current Distribution Rate** of 49.79%. The Fund’s current 30-day SEC Yield, which excludes options income, is -0.05%.†
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Bannix and GBT Partner to Bring Revolutionary Imaging Tech “VisionWave” to Market - March 28, 2024
- Five Iron Golf Expands Boston Footprint with New Seaport Location - March 28, 2024
- German American names Mary Moorhouse Chief Risk Officer - March 28, 2024