Kratos C5ISR Business Receives $50 Million Single Award Product and Hardware Contract in Support of National Security Program

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Modular Systems Division has recently received an approximate $50 million, single award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) product and hardware related contract award in support of a national security related program. Initial tasking and funding under this new contract award has already been received by Kratos. Kratos C5ISR Modular Systems Division is a leading provider of products, hardware, systems and subsystems in support of unmanned aerial vehicle, high powered directed energy, missile, missile defense, radar, surface combatant and other combat and weapon systems and programs. Work under this recent contract award will be performed in secure Kratos production facilities. Due to customer related, competitive and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to this recent contract award.

Tom Mills, President of Kratos C5ISR Modular Systems Division, said, “The recapitalization of strategic weapon systems to address peer and near peer threats of the United States and its allies is providing a number of large, new program opportunities to our business, including in the Missile System, Missile Defense, Radar, Space, Unmanned and Combat System areas, and we are proud to address mission critical national security priority areas.”

