Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Kratos Participates in North Dakota’s Innovation Day, Showcases Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuator

Kratos Participates in North Dakota’s Innovation Day, Showcases Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuator

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Kratos’ Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuator (ATMA)

Kratos' Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuator (ATMA)

Kratos’ Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuator (ATMA)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance unmanned systems, participated in North Dakota’s Innovation Day on Autonomous Systems Policy.

At the event at Grand Farm in Horace, ND, Kratos showcased its Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuator (ATMA), a driverless version of the mobile crash barriers utilized for road construction and highway maintenance vehicles, shielding workers and equipment ahead from errant drivers entering the work zone. In January 2020, North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) was one of ten states to receive a Federal Highway Administration Accelerated Innovation Deployment (AID) grant for the acceleration, implementation, and adoption of innovation in highway transportation systems. North Dakota used this funding to support the deployment of an ATMA pilot program—becoming the sixth state to adopt the life-saving technology.

In the United States, there are more than 12 crash-related fatalities every week in the road work zone. By removing the human from the most dangerous assignment in mobile highway operations, Kratos’ AMTA has the potential to save nearly 700 lives annually.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “Kratos is committed to advancing affordable unmanned technologies that keep Americans safe—from unmanned jet drones that increase America’s readiness for the future of aircraft-based warfare to unmanned Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuators that save lives on America’s roadways. We are proud to be partnering with North Dakota on its ATMA pilot program, and we look forward to expanding use of this life-saving technology across the country.”

NDDOT Director Bill Panos said, “First and foremost, this technology is one more tool that we have available to enhance the safety of work zones in our state and potentially save lives. The NDDOT is committed to its Vision Zero initiative, and our goal is to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries caused by motor vehicle crashes.”

Kratos Unmanned Systems’ ATMAs have driven more than 2,000 miles since launch in 2017 and, in addition to North Dakota, are currently deployed in California, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, and Tennessee, as well as the United Kingdom.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information, please visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2019, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:
877-934-4687
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80847447-613e-4a0c-bab3-731f548d05bc

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.