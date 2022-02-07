Kratos Wins $14 Million in Contract Awards for Drone System Logistics Support, Spares, and Consumables

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced today that it has recently received approximately $14 million in contract awards for logistics support, spares, consumables, and support needed to address the growing demand for Kratos’ customer drone system operations. Due to customer-related, competitive, security, and other considerations, no additional information will be provided.

Steve Fendley, President of the Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “These awards signal that with the pent-up demand for increased operational missions, Kratos drones are well-supported with the various parts, consumables, logistics, and engineering support necessary to keep our customers’ air vehicles flying and enabling operations personnel to maintain a high level of readiness. We are proud that our systems continue to be procured and operated all over the world.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies, and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research, and streamlined development

processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, small to mid-sized jet engines and technology, training, and combat systems. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 30, 2020, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

