Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / KRBP LAWSUIT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Class Action Filed

KRBP LAWSUIT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Class Action Filed

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) investors who purchased Kiromic shares to submit your losses now.

Class Period: June 25, 2021 – Aug. 13, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 4, 2022
Visit: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/KRBP
Contact An Attorney Now: KRBP@hbsslaw.com
                                               844-916-0895

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (KRBP) Securities Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Kiromic’s statements about its development of two cancer treatment product candidates, ALEXIS-PRO-1 and ALEXIS-ISO-1, allowing it to issue 8 million shares at $40 per share to investors, which secondary offering closed on or about July 1, 2021.

More specifically, Kiromic represented that it had applications to begin human clinical trials for the two new drug candidates, known as Investigational New Drug (“IND”) applications, pending with FDA, and that the Company could commence clinical trials within 30 days of those IND applications unless the FDA imposed a clinical hold.

Unbeknownst to investors, the Company had received communications from the FDA on June 16 and 17, 2021, informing it that the FDA was placing the IND applications for its two candidate products on clinical hold.

On July 16, 2021, two weeks after the closing of the ordering, Kiromic disclosed that it had received “comments” from the FDA on its two IND applications.

Then, on Aug. 13, 2021, the Company clarified that the FDA had put the INDs on “clinical hold.”

After the class period, on Jan. 27, 2022, the Company’s CEO abruptly departed.

These events have driven the price of Kiromic shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Kiromic misled investors by failing to disclose the June FDA clinical hold communications,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Kiromic and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Kiromic should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email KRBP@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw. 

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.