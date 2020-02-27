The Kremlin said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin had no plans to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on March 5 to discuss the situation in Syria’s Idlib region despite statements by Erdogan saying such a meeting was likely.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March - February 27, 2020
- Kremlin rebuffs Turkey’s Erdogan on proposed Syria meeting with Putin - February 27, 2020
- Syrian government forces launch bid to take back Saraqeb town – Turkish official - February 27, 2020