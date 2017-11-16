Kretschmar®, Corner Markets, and Sunflower Stores Teamed up to Host Welcome Home Party for Make-A-Wish Recipient

HATTIESBURG, Miss., Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kretschmar® Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses and Robert’s Group, owners of Corner Markets and Sunflower Stores, have teamed up with Make-A-Wish® Mississippi to welcome Wish Kid Mallory home from Hawaii after having her wish granted to meet Bethany Hamilton, professional surfer and shark attack survivor.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5806a9b2-6693-4ff6-94d0-f464d2b13d35

Leading up to the welcome home party, Corner Markets and Sunflower Stores executed in-store fundraising that generated more than $8,000 towards granting future wishes like Mallory’s. The donation came from $1 and $5 Make-A-Wish® stars fundraising that ran at Corner Markets and Sunflowers stores from November 5 through November 11, throughout Mississippi.

“Corner Markets and Sunflower Stores are passionately devoted to inspiring happiness and strengthening our community through partnerships with great brands like Kretschmar,” said Darryl Martin, Corner Markets and Sunflower Stores. “We are thrilled to welcome Mallory home and to help empower our guests and employees to donate for Make-A-Wish Mississippi.”

“Make-A-Wish has positively impacted the lives of so many children and their families as they endure the challenges of battling life-threatening medical conditions,” said Michael Baughman, Smithfield Foods director of marketing. “Everyone at Kretschmar is incredibly grateful for Make-A-Wish, and their efforts to grant wishes and change lives. We are privileged to help with Mallory’s welcome home party and the opportunity to make more unforgettable experiences possible with help from our friends at Corner Markets and Sunflower Stores.”

Since 2012, Kretschmar has contributed more than $725,000 to Make-A-Wish nationally and sponsored more than 15 wishes with local chapters through the brand’s Legendary Wishes campaign.

Additionally, with the help of retail partners like Corner Markets and Sunflower Stores, Kretschmar has raised more than $115,000 through sales of Make-A-Wish paper stars sold at stores’ registers for donations, employee donations, and sandwich fundraisers. The brand gives these funds to local Make-A-Wish chapters to grant more wishes.

“We are grateful for the support of Kretschmar, Corner Markets, and Sunflower Stores. These organizations understand the impact a wish has on wish kids, like Mallory, her family, and her community. A wish granted can be a life-changing experience filled with hope, strength, and joy. Thank you for investing in the lives of local wish kids,” said Rod Henderson, Make-A-Wish Mississippi Senior Director of Development.

For more information about Kretschmar Deli and its involvement with Make-A-Wish visit www.kretschmardeli.com or www.facebook.com/kretschmardeli.

Kretschmar is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Kretschmar

Kretschmar® Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses has meant quality since 1883. Our hams are made with a unique hardwood smoking process. Kretschmar poultry and beef are hand-trimmed using the finest cuts. Our full line of Off-The-Bone deli meats are delicately sliced from the leanest, most tender cuts. And our premium Wisconsin cheeses repeatedly win in competitions world-wide. Try the Legendary Taste of Kretschmar today. For great recipes and more, like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/kretschmardeli or visit our website at www.kretschmardeli.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Kretschmar®, Gwaltney®, Curly’s®, Margherita®, Carando®, Healthy Ones®, Krakus®, Morliny® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About Make-A-Wish Mississippi:

Make-A-Wish Mississippi grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. According to a 2011 U.S. study of wish impact, most health professionals surveyed believe a wish-come-true has positive impacts on the health of children. Kids say wishes give them renewed strength to fight their illness, and their parents say these experiences help strengthen the entire family. Mississippi’s chapter, based in Ridgeland and Gulfport, with the help of generous donors and volunteers grants around 100 wishes a year. Visit Make-A-Wish at www.ms.wish.org to learn more.