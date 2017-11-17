Kretschmar®, Save Mart, and Country Music Star Easton Corbin Team Up to Support Make-A-Wish® Northeastern California and Northern Nevada

STOCKTON, Calif., Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kretschmar® Premium Meats & Cheeses has joined forces with Save Mart Supermarkets and country music star Easton Corbin to donate $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Northeastern California and Northern Nevada.

Corbin, three-time American Country Award winner and Kretschmar brand partner, presented the donation during his concert in Stockton on Friday as part of Kretschmar’s Legendary Wishes campaign, which helps Make-A-Wish® grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.

“It was an honor to partner with Kretschmar and Save Mart to help Make-A-Wish grant more wishes for children,” said Corbin. “This is something really special that Kretschmar is doing across the country, and I’m proud to show my support for this cause.”

“Thanks to supporters like Kretschmar and Save Mart, Make-A-Wish Northeastern California and Northern Nevada grants wishes to children in our local community battling life-threatening medical conditions. It’s supporters like these that allow us to bring joy back to a child life,” said Jennifer Stolo, Chief Executive Officer, Make-A-Wish Northeastern California and Northern Nevada.

Since 2012, Kretschmar has contributed more than $725,000 to Make-A-Wish nationally and sponsored more than 15 wishes with local chapters through the brand’s Legendary Wishes campaign.

Additionally, with the help of retail partners, Kretschmar has raised more than $115,000 through sales of Make-A-Wish paper stars sold at stores’ registers for $1 donations, employee donations, and sandwich fundraisers. The brand gives these funds to local Make-A-Wish chapters to grant more wishes.

“Make-A-Wish has positively impacted the lives of so many children and their families as they endure the challenges of battling life-threatening medical conditions,” said Michael Baughman, Smithfield Foods director of marketing. “Everyone at Kretschmar is incredibly grateful for Make-A-Wish, and their efforts to grant wishes and change lives. We are privileged to have the opportunity to help make more unforgettable experiences possible with help from our friends at Save Mart.”

For more information about Kretschmar Deli and its involvement with Make-A-Wish visit www.KretschmarDeli.com or www.Facebook.com/KretschmarDeli. Kretschmar is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

Corbin hit the music scene in 2009 with a #1 single, “A Little More Country Than That” and won several Breakthrough Artist awards. Since then, he has released three hit albums with songs including “Roll With It,” “Lovin’ You is Fun,” and “All Over the Road.” Corbin has a full touring schedule in 2017 and is currently working on his fourth studio album.

About Kretschmar

Kretschmar® Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses has meant quality since 1883. Our hams are made with a unique hardwood smoking process. Kretschmar poultry and beef are hand-trimmed using the finest cuts. Our full line of Off-The-Bone deli meats are delicately sliced from the leanest, most tender cuts. And our premium Wisconsin cheeses repeatedly win in competitions world-wide. Try the Legendary Taste of Kretschmar today. For great recipes and more, like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/kretschmardeli or visit our website at www.kretschmardeli.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Kretschmar®, Gwaltney®, Curly’s®, Margherita®, Carando®, Healthy Ones®, Krakus®, Morliny® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About Save Mart

Based in the Central Valley, The Save Mart Companies is 207 stores strong with more than 15,000 employees throughout northern and central California and Northern Nevada. They believe in “Farm Today, Home Tomorrow”, which means providing the finest produce, meats and dairy in the world. Save Mart is committed to giving back more than $5 million back to the communities they serve. They’re a big partner in the fight against hunger and promoting healthy eating.

About Make-A-Wish® Northeastern California and Northern Nevada

Make-A-Wish® Northeastern California and Northern Nevada was established in 1983 as one of the early local chapters of Make-A-Wish® America, which is the leading wish-granting organization in the country. Since then, it has granted more than 6,300 wishes to children within its 37-county service area. The mission of Make-A-Wish® is to grant wishes to children, age 2 ½ to 18, with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy. For more information about Make-A-Wish® Northeastern California and Northern Nevada, call 916.437.0206 or visit necannv.wish.org.

About Easton Corbin

With two No. 1 singles, multiple awards and nominations, plus performances on some of the biggest stages in the world, Mercury Nashville’s Easton Corbin has made a lasting impression on the country music landscape. He is lauded for his traditional country sound, authentic lyrics and mastery of understatement. American Songwriter says,” Easton Corbin has one of those rare, glorious voices that was made—just made—for singing country music.” His self-titled debut album released in 2010 and spawned back-to-back hits “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It;” making him the first country male artist in 17 years to have his first two consecutive singles reach No. 1. In 2012 the Gilchrist County Florida native released his sophomore album, All Over The Road, which included the Top 5 hits “Lovin’ You Is Fun” and “All Over The Road.” Corbin set a career-best debut on Country Airplay with his top 5 hit single, “Baby Be My Love Song,” from his No. 1 debuting album About To Get Real. His latest single, “Are You With Me,” was most added song at country radio the day it was released. “Are You With Me” first appeared on All Over The Road and was such a special song to Corbin he carried it over to About To Get Real in hopes it would be a radio single. Corbin spent 2016 on one of the biggest tours in country music -Carrie Underwood’s The Storyteller Tour. Corbin’s new single, “A Girl Like You,” from his upcoming fourth studio album, is currently climbing on the country singles charts and was released to rave reviews. Taste of Country picked it as a Critic’s Pick saying, it takes a fraction of a second to know Easton Corbin is on to something different with “A Girl Like You.”