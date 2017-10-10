Krewe Energy Acquires Additional South Louisiana Interests

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Krewe Energy, LLC, (“Krewe Energy” or the “Company”) a privately held oil and gas company based in Covington, Louisiana, announced today that it recently completed the acquisition of interests in multiple South Louisiana fields.

In an effort to diversify onshore, Krewe Energy recently acquired interests in the Leleux and Wright fields located in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana. Krewe plans to continue to identify, evaluate and acquire additional onshore assets to further balance their asset base between both the inland waters and onshore operating areas.

In addition, Krewe has also acquired the West Coquille Bay field, Plaquemines Parish, located directly adjacent to their existing Coquille Bay field, a 2016 acquisition, which will provide for immediate operational synergies.

Krewe Energy continues to focus on the growth and further development of its existing asset base while also seeking additional acquisitions of mature assets within its core operating area.

About Krewe Energy, LLC

Krewe Energy, LLC is a privately held independent oil and gas company headquartered in Covington, Louisiana. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of producing oil and gas fields, with a specific focus on conventional production opportunities within the shallow State waters of the Gulf of Mexico, inland marsh and onshore areas of South Louisiana and the greater Gulf Coast region. Krewe Energy operates and owns a 100% working interest in the majority of its existing assets. The Company was formed in 2013 by its founders, Tom De Brock and Barry Salsbury, and is supported by its financial partners Coral Reef Capital and Sage Road Capital. For more information, please visit www.krewe-energy.com.

About Coral Reef Capital

Coral Reef Capital is a New York-based private investment firm that focuses exclusively on private equity investments in the natural resources sector, including oil & gas exploration and production, metals & mining, and related services. For more information, please visit www.coralreefcapital.com.

About Sage Road Capital

Sage Road Capital is a Houston, Texas-based private equity investor in the upstream oil and gas sector. Founded in 2012, Sage Road targets lower middle-market investment opportunities in North America, with a primary regional focus on Texas, Oklahoma and the surrounding states. For more information, please visit www.sageroadcapital.com.

