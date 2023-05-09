OMAHA, NEB., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kris Knudsen was recently named Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Triage Staffing, an award-winning healthcare staffing agency that focuses on matching health professionals with allied and travel nurse jobs.

Triage retention rates among strategic partners have improved and billing volume has increased under Knudsen’s leadership. Additionally, Triage is often invited to collaborate with vendors as a development partner because of its reputation.

“We have a great team at Triage and this teamwork extends to our strategic partners. We consistently focus on delivering great service to our partners and because of that, they know they can trust us to meet their needs time and time again. We expect many more years of cooperation and success,” said Knudsen, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Triage (https://triagestaff.com/).

This year has been a great one for Knudsen and her team. Earlier, the team was awarded the Pinnacle Award for their partnership with HealthTrust. The Pinnacle Award is the highest honor given by HealthTrust. Additionally, Knudsen was named to the Staffing Industry Analysts’ Global Power 150—Women in Staffing list. The list highlights the top 150 most influential women working in the staffing industry.

Earlier this year, Triage was named to the Inc. 5000: Midwest list of the fastest-growing companies in America. Triage ranked number 32 in the Midwest region and was the second fastest-growing company in Nebraska.

“We’re thrilled to have Kris continue to grow her career here at Triage and congratulate her on her well-deserved promotion. Our partners know they can count on Kris and her team and I know she will continue to do a fantastic job of setting us up for success in the future,” said John Maaske, Triage CEO and founder.

About Triage

Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary and Rehab Therapy professionals in facilities across the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships and that starts with being Real, so candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the right placement with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine seven times as one of the fast-growing companies in America and a top healthcare staffing company by Staffing Industry Analysts. Triage has also received accolades from Highway Hypodermics, BluePipes, VeryWell Health and Gypsy Nurse. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. www.triagestaff.com

CONTACT: Katie Dixon Triage Staffing 8002599897 katie.dixon@triagestaff.com