Kris Lindahl Real Estate Now Ranked #1 Team-Owned Brokerage in Minnesota

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Kris Lindahl also ranks #12 Nationally by Real Trends

Minneapolis, Minnesota, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kris Lindahl Real Estate (KLRE) today announced that Real Trends, the most trusted third-party information source on real estate trends, brokerages and agents, recently ranked KLRE as the #1 Team-Owned Brokerage by volume in Minnesota, and #12 in the country. Founded in May 2018, KLRE has achieved these rankings after just two years of independent operations.

KLRE attributes its rapid growth to its aggressive marketing, a team structure designed to deliver speed and convenience, a Real Estate Scholarship Program that helps people defray the costs of entering the profession, and a Guaranteed Offer program that delivers a hassle- and contact-free way for people to sell their homes.

“We’re growing for two fundamental reasons: the culture we’ve created and the experience we deliver,” said founder and CEO Kris Lindahl, previously the #1 agent in Minnesota and leader of the state’s #1 team while at a national brokerage prior to founding KLRE. “We’ve brought the kind of convenience to real estate that people expect when buying other things. Real estate has traditionally been slow to adapt to consumer needs. We’ve brought it up to date and beyond, and that innovation is paying off.”

KLRE’s technology and aggressive marketing have enabled it to build a proprietary database that gives consumers exclusive access to homes not yet listed on the MLS. It has also gained a loyal following by being quick to operate in a virtual, safe and contact-free way during the pandemic, and by gaining a track record of goodwill through its Be Generous movement. In addition to regularly donating its Time, Talents and Treasures to the community, in the last five months the company has launched financial support programs for local small businesses, hired out-of-work Uber drivers to deliver groceries to people in need, and changed many of its well-known billboards to messages promoting generosity and buying local.

Kris Lindahl Real Estate Company is located at 2407 109th Ave NE Ste 110, Blaine, MN 55449. Clients can also reach the company via its website, krislindahl.com, or by calling 1 (763) 401-7653.                    

CONTACT: [email protected], or by calling 1 (763) 401-7653.         

