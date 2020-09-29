Breaking News
Kris Lindahl Real Estate Reaches Three Major Milestones

Kris Lindahl Real Estate is the #1 Team-Owned Brokerage in Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minn., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kris Lindahl Real Estate (KLRE) today announced that is has reached three major milestones in its efforts to revolutionize the residential real estate market: It has made its 500th Guaranteed Offer, awarded its 300th Real Estate Scholarship and expanded to its third state: Colorado.

KLRE’s Guaranteed Offer program delivers market value offers to qualifying sellers within 48 hours of qualification and enables them to avoid traditional hassles like cleaning, repairs, decluttering and open houses. Kris Lindahl started the program in 2019 to provide the control and convenience that consumers deserve and expect. Since its inception, the program’s popularity has grown rapidly among consumers in KLRE’s Minnesota and Wisconsin markets who want a high-convenience option without feeling like they’re giving away their homes.

Started in 2020, KLRE’s Real Estate Scholarship program emerged from the company’s Be Generous core value. By paying for classes and books, the scholarship allows people seeking to obtain their real estate license to avoid nearly 100% of the costs, with no obligation. The program also allows recipients to complete their real estate training online from home, so they don’t have to worry about transportation or childcare—which has been especially important during the pandemic.

In addition, KLRE announced that it is officially licensed to do business in Colorado and will be expanding its national footprint. This will mark the first time the company has moved beyond its upper Midwestern roots. Real Trends recently ranked KLRE as the 12th-biggest brokerage of its kind in the U.S., and this expansion poises the company to further rise the ranks of team-owned real estate brokerages.

KLRE attributes these milestones to its “big brand” approach, aggressive marketing, team structure and focus on consumer experience. “The exploding popularity of our scholarships and guaranteed offers are fueling our expansion and proving that our fresh approach to real estate is working,” said founder and CEO Kris Lindahl, previously the #1 agent in Minnesota and leader of the state’s #1 team prior to founding KLRE. “By being both consumer- and agent-centric, we’re changing the way real estate operates and bringing innovative thinking to a traditional industry.”

Founded in 2018, Kris Lindahl Real Estate was recently ranked by Real Trends as the #1 team-owned brokerage by volume in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and #12 in the country. Clients can reach the company via its website, krislindahl.com, or by calling (763) 401-7653.

CONTACT: [email protected]
(763) 401-7653

