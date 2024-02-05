South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem will outline her vision for America and detail why she believes the Republican Party is the way forward in a new book set to be released later this year.

Noem said her new work – titled “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward” – will center on the new age of conservatism and Republican principles being here to stay.

“So many times, almost on a daily basis, I hear peop

[Read Full story at source]