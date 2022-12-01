Kristin Munson, Business Development Manager Somerset Association Management

DALLAS, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Somerset Association Management (SAM), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, is pleased to announce that veteran team member Kristin Munson has accepted the role of business development manager with the company’s Dallas office. In her new role, Munson will create business plans that generate increased revenue and brand loyalty while improving customer satisfaction. She will also identify and develop new and existing referral sources to achieve specified revenue goals.

Munson most recently served as general manager for a 72-unit luxury condominium property in Dallas where she oversaw a staff of 14 with an operating budget exceeding $1 million. She has more than 20 years’ experience in all facets of community management sales, marketing and management. Munson joined Associa in 2004 as an assistant community manager and has since served as general manager for multiple communities throughout North Texas. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Apparel Design from Louisiana State University.

“Kristin is a top sales producer with demonstrated expertise of the North Texas market,” said Associa vice president of sales Leslie Baldwin, CMCA®, AMS®. “Her strong local knowledge and contacts will play a key role in helping our branch and community partners achieve their desire lifestyle goals and objectives on a regular basis.”

