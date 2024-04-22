– Current pipeline of gene therapies for common diseases spans three major therapeutics areas: ophthalmology, metabolic disease and neurology –

– Company to host symposium on “Advancing Gene Therapy for Common Diseases: from Concept to Reality” on May 8, 2024 –

PALO ALTO, Calif. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kriya Therapeutics, Inc. (“Kriya”), a biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to address common diseases affecting millions of people around the world, today announced six presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting, which will be held May 7 to 11, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.

Kriya has established a fully integrated gene therapy product development engine including cutting-edge research, computational biology and scalable in-house GMP manufacturing deploying next-generation upstream and downstream processes and analytical characterization techniques.

The presentations describe core technologies and manufacturing platform capabilities that support the Company’s pipeline of gene therapies in ophthalmology, metabolic disease and neurology. Kriya is also sponsoring a symposium entitled “Advancing Gene Therapy for Common Diseases: from Concept to Reality”. The symposium will take place on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 12:15pm EDT.

Title: A rapid and robust construct manufacturability screen enhances therapeutic candidate selection, T. Brantley et al. (Abstract 577)

Date: May 8, 2024

Title: Long-read sequencing of single stranded AAV isolated from crude lysate for qualitative analysis, improving characterization and informing vector design, R. Buchanan et al. (Abstract 900)

Date: May 8, 2024

Title: Massively parallel in-silico protein screening with AlphaFold and Molecular Docking for AAV and therapeutic payloads, M. Miller et al. (Abstract 957)

Date: May 9, 2024

Title: Prequalification of analytical test methods for determining the potency of an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy product, A. Bries et al. (Abstract 1526)

Date: May 10, 2024

Title: Forced degradation of KRIYA-893 vectors to demonstrate product stability with stability-indicating assays, C. Dial et al. (Abstract 1528)

Date: May 10, 2024

Title: Assay validation and clinical sample stability of recombinant AAV vector in five human shedding matrices, P. Ross et al. (Abstract 1884)

Date: May 10, 2024

About Kriya Therapeutics®

Our mission is to revolutionize medicine, with the ultimate goal of eliminating human suffering and enabling people to live without the burden of disease. Kriya is a biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to address common diseases affecting millions of people around the world. With operations in Palo Alto, California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, Kriya has raised over $600 million, which will be used to advance a broad pipeline of gene therapies for ophthalmology, metabolic disease and neurology. For more information, please visit www.kriyatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Formerly Twitter) .

CONTACT: Kriya Media Contact: Kelli Perkins [email protected]