Kriya Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Dr. Ilise Lombardo as Chief Medical Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kriya Therapeutics, Inc., a fully integrated platform company pioneering a new model to develop novel technologies and therapeutics in gene therapy, announced today that Ilise Lombardo, M.D., has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lombardo will lead Kriya’s clinical and medical organization responsible for advancing a deep and diversified pipeline of gene therapy candidates across multiple therapeutic areas.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ilise to Kriya’s growing team,” said Shankar Ramaswamy, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kriya. “Ilise brings a wealth of experience across numerous modalities and therapeutic areas, and she has built and led world-class organizations over the course of her career. With her leadership, Kriya is well-positioned to deliver on its mission to revolutionize how gene therapies are designed, developed, and manufactured – improving speed to market and lowering the cost per dose.”

Dr. Lombardo brings more than 20 years of medical and clinical development experience and leadership in academia and industry. Prior to joining Kriya, she was the Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Arvelle Therapeutics, an epilepsy-focused company recently acquired by Angelini Pharma. Through her work at Arvelle, Dr. Lombardo was named one of the top ten female company founders in the world. Prior to founding Arvelle, Dr. Lombardo held senior roles in Clinical Development and Medical Affairs working with small molecules, biologics and gene therapies at Axovant Sciences, Forum Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer. She has built and led successful teams across multiple therapeutic areas – including in CNS, ophthalmology, pulmonary vascular disease, rare diseases and endocrine care – resulting in multiple drug approvals.

Prior to her work in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Lombardo served on the faculty of Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and the New York State Psychiatric Institute. Dr. Lombardo is a trained Psychiatrist and completed two research fellowships – one in Neuroreceptor Imaging at Columbia University and one in Molecular Genetics jointly at Yale University and the University of Cambridge in the lab of Nobel Laureate Sydney Brenner. She received her Medical Degree from Yale University, an M.Phil from the University of Cambridge and her bachelor’s degree with honors from Brown University.

“I am delighted to be joining Kriya and was drawn to the company’s unique vision and ambition,” said Dr. Lombardo. “I believe that gene therapy represents one of the most promising new modalities in medicine, and I am eager to help advance Kriya’s broad portfolio of gene therapies that have the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious conditions.”

About Kriya Therapeutics

Kriya Therapeutics is a fully integrated platform company pioneering a new model to develop novel technologies and therapeutics in gene therapy. The company aims to revolutionize how gene therapies are designed, developed and manufactured – improving speed to market and delivering exponential reductions in the cost per dose. Kriya is built on two distinct technology platforms: its computationally enabled proprietary platform for rational vector design (SIRVE™) and its innovative high efficiency manufacturing platform for scalable and low-cost production (STRIPE™). The company is advancing a deep and diversified pipeline of innovative new gene therapies spanning rare and prevalent diseases in multiple therapeutic verticals, with current programs addressing metabolic, ophthalmic and oncologic diseases. With locations in Silicon Valley, CA, and Research Triangle Park, N.C., Kriya was founded by pioneers in the biopharmaceutical industry and is backed by blue-chip biotechnology and technology investors. For more information, please visit www.kriyatx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements pertaining to the potential of its leadership team, and the usage, capabilities and potential of Kriya’s technology, platform and future product candidates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Kriya’s current views with respect to future events, and Kriya does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Heather Anderson

6 Degrees

[email protected]