KrolLDiscovery ranked at number 427 on Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500™ list

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KrolLDiscovery today announced its inclusion in Deloitte’s annual list of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America coming in at number 427. In the period measured from 2013-2016, KrolLDiscovery achieved a 185 percent revenue growth.

Chris Weiler, CEO of KrolLDiscovery, had this to say about the company’s six-time feat, “I am proud of the dedication our team members show year after year to creating innovative technologies and providing exceptional service to our clients to reduce the costs of ediscovery and information governance.”

Continued Weiler, “Last year’s acquisition of Kroll Ontrack fueled the organic growth already taking place at the company. We continue to maintain a laser-like focus on developing best-in-class ediscovery and information governance solutions while exceeding client expectations at every turn.”

“The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world class customer service in driving growth, in a fiercely competitive environment,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers.”

Last year, KrolLDiscovery ranked 285 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner.

Overall, 2017 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 135 percent to 59,093 percent from 2013 to 2016, with median growth of 380 percent.

About KrolLDiscovery

KrolLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 43 locations across 19 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KrolLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Kroll Ontrack business, KrolLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KrolLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KrolLDiscovery is an Orange-level Relativity Best in Service Partner, a Relativity Premium Hosting Partner, and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers. For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.krolldiscovery.com and www.krollontrack.com.

About Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Media Contact: Krystina Jones, 703-424-0852, [email protected]