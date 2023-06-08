Parkersburg, WV, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parkersburg, WV June 8, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) (“KNOS” or the “Company”), innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is filtered, and sterilized, announced today that the Company will be offering expedited shipping and discounts on its line of Home, Schools, and Small Business Air Purifier products as well as cutting edge graphene face masks.

“Smoke from wildfires in Canada has overwhelmed parts of the United States and caused states to issue air quality alerts due to the amount of smoke in the air. Smoke is disrupting airports even canceling the MLB Game. Now is the time to buy Kronos® air purifiers and graphene masks to protect your family and loved ones.” said Michael Rubinov, Kronos President.

The Big Apple was ranked number one for the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday afternoon with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at one stage reaching above 350 – a level described as “hazardous”. The air quality measurements out of New York City were the worst ever on record.

CNN reported yesterday: “Intense smoke fills NYC and forces a ‘code red’ in Philadelphia as millions from the East Coast to Canada suffer from Quebec’s wildfires. From Maryland to the Canadian capital, a mammoth-size cloud of smoke spewed by Quebec’s wildfires has forced children to stay indoors, grounded flights in New York City, and left millions of residents at risk of breathing unhealthy air.

More than 75 million people in the eastern US are under air quality alerts as of Wednesday due to the smoke, which makes iconic skylines disappear behind wafting orange fumes. The heaviest smoke Wednesday is expected to hit the Northeast through the mid-Atlantic and down to the Carolinas. Even healthy people can suffer health problems. The enormous cloud of pollution could cause long-term health effects, depending on the person and amount of exposure, said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist, and immunologist with NYU Langone Health and Allergy & Asthma Network. “A healthy person may be able to withstand a day or two without too many issues, but at these levels, even they are at risk,” Parikh said. “But someone who is vulnerable has much higher risk. The most vulnerable include the elderly, children and those with underlying lung issues like asthma, COPD, lung cancer, heart disease, and pregnant women.” If people develop and keep having symptoms after the air quality returns to normal, “then they may have developed asthma or COPD as a result, and that can become chronic,” Parikh said. Experts say wearing a face mask can help – but the type of mask is important.”

Kronos manufactures USA Made, Biocompatible Graphene Face Mask Which Filters Over 99% of the smallest air pollutants, viruses, and bacteria. Please visit https://kronosair.com/products/5-layer-graphene-mask

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an urgent warning and hazardous air quality alert: Canadian Wildfires Prompt Poor Air Quality Alert for Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont on June 6, 2023

https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/canadian-wildfires-prompt-poor-air-quality-alert-connecticut-massachusetts-new

New England state air quality forecasters are predicting air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, due to elevated concentrations of fine particle air pollution due to wildfires in Quebec and Northern Ontario. Areas predicted to exceed the Federal air quality standard for 24-hour particle pollution level concentrations on June 6 are Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire (central, south, and western parts of the state), Rhode Island, and Vermont. EPA and state forecasters are predicting that the smoke will linger in New England for a few days. These locations are subject to change, so please refer to EPA New England’s AQI Air Quality Index for current air quality conditions and forecasts across New England. Hazy skies, reduced visibility, and the odor of burning wood is very likely as the smoke plumes are transported over the region. During the times that significant smoke is in your area, it is recommended that people with pre-existing medical conditions remain indoors with windows closed while circulating indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.

Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect both your lungs and heart which may cause breathing problems, aggravate asthma, and other pre-existing lung diseases. When particulate matter levels are elevated, people should refrain from strenuous outdoor activity, especially sensitive populations such as children and adults with respiratory problems.

Smoke from extreme fires can occur with little warning and travel long distances and into urban areas many miles from the flames, negatively impacting public health and degrading quality of life. Wildfire smoke – a complex mixture of air pollutants – is unhealthy to breathe and can be especially dangerous for children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with heart or respiratory conditions. These sensitive groups are advised to limit outdoor activities, especially when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches levels considered ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ or above. Even healthy people may experience symptoms in smoky conditions or after exposure. Pets also can be affected by unhealthy air and should be brought indoors, if possible. Wildfires produce a range of harmful air pollutants, from known cancer-causing substances to tiny particles that can aggravate existing health problems and increase the risk of heart attack or stroke. Particulate matter (PM) is the principal pollutant of concern from wildfire smoke for the relatively short-term exposures (hours to weeks) typically experienced by the public. Particles from smoke tend to be very small (with diameters of 2.5 micrometers and smaller). They are small enough to get deep into the lungs, and the tiniest, ultrafine particles can pass directly into the bloodstream. The association between PM2.5 and heart and lung health effects is well documented in scientific literature.

Larger and more frequent and intense wildfires are a growing public health problem, contributing to reduced air quality for people living near or downwind of the fire. Health problems related to wildfire smoke exposure can be as mild as eye and respiratory tract irritation and as serious as the worsening of heart and lung disease, including asthma, and even premature death.

Kronos offers a 10% discount and affordable monthly payment plans on all products to affected U.S.-based customers and shareholders . To utilize these discounts, please visit https://www.KronosAIR.com and enter the discount code “SAFEAIR10” so that the 10% discount will automatically be generated for online purchases.

“This time, again, we’re doing everything we can to help our communities during this crisis and have been supporting public schools with our air purifiers donation program, but we wanted to do more, especially now during the Canada fires since smoke can make air quality for children and adults unbearable, whether or not with pre-existing conditions like asthma and allergies. By offering affordable monthly payments and special discounts for our unique air purification products, we are supporting the need to breathe safe air at home and at work.” added Michael Rubinov, Kronos President.

Kronos Advanced Technologies is offering a wide variety of uniquely patented lines of smart air purifiers for indoor use that removes 99.98% of all pollutants, including smoke, bacteria, and viruses, but also do not require any filter replacements, making our air purifiers the lowest cost of ownership in the industry for comparable products. We also offer a personal air purifier for outdoor activity -FIT AIR.

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 3, Model 5, and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdog® products). The Company offers a unique air purifier, Tesla Air, for car use.

Kronos Air 5G – Model 3 air purifier combines powerful eHEPA™ technology with a compact form factor up to 6 times smaller than other air purifiers, with reusable filters.

FDA Cleared MODEL 5: Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space every hour (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v). – our most popular air purifier.

MODEL 8: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft. (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30″ (H) x 15″ (W) x 15″, weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA, and the lowest cost of ownership.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company’s proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high-voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented eHEPA® technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft. Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers “VIRUS KILLER” in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded company that accepts DOGE coins as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company Manufacturer obtained FDA clearance for the Model 5 Air purifier.

The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company’s CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices, manufacturing facilities, and wholesale showrooms are located in Parkersburg, WV.

Contact us via info@kronosati.co

