Brian Van Tine, M.D., of Washington University School of Medicine to share data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study at leading international sarcoma meeting

SAN MATEO, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that it will present positive preliminary data from the phase 1 dose escalation portion of the ongoing phase 1/2 KB-0742 study at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society annual meeting being held November 1-4, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland. The presentation will include clinical data that was first presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on October 13, 2023, in Boston, Mass in the context of pre-clinical models that provide a better understanding of the observed anti-tumor activity.

Oral Presentation information

Session Title: Session 4: Medical and Pediatric Oncology and Trials

Presentation Title: A first in-human study of CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742 demonstrates preliminary evidence of clinical activity in transcriptionally addicted sarcomas

Presenter: Brian Van Tine, M.D., of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Abstract #: 1569811

Date and Time: Thursday November 2, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM IST

To read the press release on the data presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference in Boston, Mass. you may visit https://ir.kronosbio.com/news-releases

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing two investigational compounds in clinical trials for patients with cancer. The company is developing the CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742 as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors and other transcriptionally addicted solid tumors and lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor, for patients with FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target the deregulated transcription that is the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

