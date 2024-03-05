SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that three abstracts have been selected for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, being held from April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, California.

“We are excited to present our data at AACR showing that targeting p300’s enzymatic KAT domain can selectively downregulate IRF4, a long sought after transcription factor dependency in multiple myeloma. Although p300 is an essential gene, our data show that through its relationship as a critical IRF4 cofactor, we can achieve selective antiproliferative effects against myeloma cells,” said Charles Lin, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Research and Development of Kronos Bio.

Details for the AACR 2024 abstracts are as follows:

Title: p300 catalytic inhibition selectively targets IRF4 oncogenic activity in multiple myeloma

Presenter: Charles Y. Lin, Ph.D., Kronos Bio

Abstract #: 1691

Poster Session: Chromatin Organization and Regulators of Chromatin Biology

Location: Poster Section 15

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Title: A dose escalation and cohort expansion study of the CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742 in relapsed, refractory and transcriptionally addicted solid tumors

Presenter: Miguel Villalona-Calero, M.D., Citi of Hope National Medical Center

Abstract #: CT158

Poster Session: Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress 2

Location: Poster Section 50

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT

Title: KB-0742, an oral highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, demonstrates preclinical activity in transcription factor fusion driven adenoid cystic carcinoma patient-derived models

Presenter: Luis A. Carvajal, Kronos Bio

Abstract #: 7550

Poster Session: Molecular Biology in Clinical Oncology: Characterizing and Modulating Epigenetics and Gene Expression

Location: Poster Section 43

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing an investigational CDK9 inhibitor compound, KB-0742, in clinical trials as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors and other transcriptionally addicted solid tumors as well as a preclinical development candidate, KB-9558, targeting the KAT domain of p300 for multiple myeloma. The Company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target deregulated transcription, the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com/ or follow the Company on LinkedIn.