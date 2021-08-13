KRONOS BRAND BECOMING THE AIR PURIFIER OF CHOICE FOR THE CALIFORNIA SCHOOL DISTRICTS WITH HUNDREDS OF UNITS INSTALLED IN CLASSROOMS

Parkersburg, WV, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) (“KNOS” or the “Company”), innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized, announced today that the Company increased its inventory and will prioritize shipping for all schools that are now preparing to return to in-person classroom learning.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had recently published new Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools. To review complete CDC recommendations for your school, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/k-12-guidance.html

Key Takeaways

*Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in fall 2021 is a priority.

*Vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports.

*Due to the circulating and highly contagious Delta variant, CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students (age two and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

*In addition to universal indoor masking, CDC recommends schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms to reduce transmission risk. When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as screening testing.

*Screening testing, ventilation, handwashing, and respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick and getting tested, contact tracing in combination with quarantine and isolation, and cleaning and disinfection are also important layers of prevention to keep schools safe.

*Students, teachers, and staff should stay home when they have signs of any infectious illness and be referred to their healthcare provider for testing and care.

*Many schools serve children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination at this time. Therefore, this guidance emphasizes implementing layered prevention strategies (e.g., using multiple prevention strategies together consistently) to protect students, teachers, staff, visitors, and other members of their households and support in-person learning.

*Localities should monitor community transmission, vaccination coverage, screening testing, and occurrence of outbreaks to guide decisions on the level of layered prevention strategies (e.g., physical distancing, screening testing).

* Updated to recommend universal indoor masking for all students, staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

CDC also added a recommendation for fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested 3-5 days after exposure, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Kronos offers preferred pricing and monthly payment plans on all products that provide safe air to schools and homes. The Company also donated air purifiers to underfunded schools across the United States.

“In this time of uncertainty, I worry about my students. Their whole world has been transformed overnight. I pondered on what I can do, or say, to make them feel better. I was over the moon excited when I received the email informing me that I was fortunate enough to be a recipient of an air purifier. I was overflowing with gratitude for the generous hearts of many amazing individuals that care about the future of our students. This is an uneasy time for everyone. However, because of your wonderful support, I was able to provide my students with a safe and healthy learning environment. I am truly grateful for your passion for education. You are an absolutely amazing organization and have made such a profound impact on my student’s lives. One way to enhance my classroom cleanliness is to provide healthy, clean air. This air purifier will help minimize germs and help clean our air so we can focus on learning. The purifier will provide a cleaner environment and peace of mind to my students, so we can focus on learning.”-commented Amani M.- Teacher.

Kronos Advanced Technologies recommends COVID-19 Prevention Strategies Most Important for Safe In-Person Learning in K-12 Schools:

Schools are an important part of the infrastructure of communities. They provide safe and supportive learning environments for students that support social and emotional development, provide access to critical services, and improve life outcomes. They also employ people and enable parents, guardians, and caregivers to work. Though COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred in school settings, multiple studies have shown that transmission rates within school settings, when multiple prevention strategies are in place, are typically lower than – or similar to – community transmission levels. CDC’s science brief on Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in K-12 Schools and Early Care and Education Programs summarizes evidence on COVID-19 among children and adolescents and what is known about preventing transmission in Schools and Early Care and Education programs.

Kronos Advanced Technologies is offering a wide variety of uniquely patented lines of smart air purifiers for indoor classroom use that captures and removes 99.98% of all pollutants to the level of 14.6 nm, including smoke, bacteria, and viruses, but also does not require any filter replacements, making our air purifiers the lowest cost of ownership in the industry for comparable products. This feature saves underfunded schools thousands of dollars in maintanance costs every year.

Another important concern expressed by teaches was the level of noise from the air purifiers in classrooms. Kronos Air purifiers optimized aerodynamic design enables high-volume airflow. Model 5 (the most popular in classrooms) has a CADR of 220 CFM, which could circulate a 450 sq. ft. room three times in an hour.

Kronos air purifiers are much quieter compared to HEPA air purifiers. The noise level ranges from 22dB (sleep mode) to 57dB (turbo mode) and averages at 34dB, which is half of traditional air purification systems. This is about as quiet as a soft hum.

We also offer a personal air purifier for outdoor activity -FIT AIR.

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 3, Model 5, and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdoge® products). The Company offers a unique air purifier, Tesla Air, for car use.

MODEL 5 (MSRP $650): Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space every hour (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $999.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft. (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30″ (H) x 15″ (W) x 15″, weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA, and the lowest cost of ownership.

Kronos also supplies advanced US-manufactured face masks to protect students and teachers nationwide.

DISCLAIMER: Kronos uses a variety of methods to test the functionality of our air purification products. Customers should evaluate their specific application and environmental conditions when making an assessment regarding the technology’s potential benefits. Our customers should also use reasonable safety precautions to prevent the transmission of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. You cannot rely on our products alone to contain it or prevent its spread. It is important to comply with all applicable public health laws and guidelines issued by national, federal, state, and local authorities, including guidance published by the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including but not limited to social distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and the use of recommended face masks.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company’s proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers “VIRUS KILLER” in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company’s CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Follow KNOS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kronos_ati/

Follow KNOS on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtrQDt1R26Ulh8v-S-EpJg

Follow KNOS on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Kronos_ATI

Follow KNOS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kronos-advanced-techngologies-inc

Contact us via [email protected] or visit https://www.kronosati.co or https://www.1800SafeAIR.com

Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc or any other third party regardless of whether such security, product, or service is referenced in this press release. Furthermore, nothing in this press release is intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice, and nothing in it should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. Kronos Advanced Technologies does not represent that the securities, products, or services discussed in this press release are suitable for any particular investor. You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. You should consult your business advisor, attorney, and/or tax and accounting advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements.

Kronos Advanced Technologies investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through various means, including our website (https://www.kronosati.co/investors), through press releases, OTCmarkets filings, public conference calls, via our corporate Social Media accounts, listed above.

We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Phone inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)