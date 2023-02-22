Dallas, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of nineteen cents ($0.19) per share on its common stock, payable on March 16, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2023.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.
Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700
