Clinical data on the compassionate use of B-VEC to treat a RDEB patient, with recurrent cicatrizing conjunctivitis that leads to conjunctival scarring, at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases, announced today that the Company will be presenting new data on the compassionate use of topical beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) to treat a patient with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) with recurrent cicatrizing conjunctivitis at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2023 Annual Meeting being held from April 23-27, 2023 in New Orleans, LA.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Topical beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for the treatment of recurrent cicatrizing conjunctivitis in a patient with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa

Presenter: Alfonso L. Sabater, M.D., PhD, University of Miami Health System Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miami, FL

Session: Gene therapy and gene editing for ocular disorders

Date and Time: April 23, 2023 from 12:00PM to 1:45PM CST

Presentation Number: C0388

