William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference: Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 10:40 AM CT and host investor meetings on June 6, 2023 in Chicago, IL.

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 8:00 AM PT and host investor meetings on June 13, 2023 in Dana Point, CA.

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website and an archived replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated R&D and commercial biotechnology company focused on genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The Company has in-house GMP manufacturing and a wide-ranging pipeline that is powered by its proprietary, redosable HSV-1 gene delivery platform. VYJUVEKTM is the Company’s first commercial product and is the first-ever redosable gene therapy and the only medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter .

