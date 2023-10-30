PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs, will report its third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, November 6, 2023, prior to the open of U.S. markets. Subsequently, at 8:30 am ET, the Company will host an investor conference call to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 am ET. To access the live conference call, please pre-register at: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=15609a11&confId=57029 .

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available for 30-days on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.krystalbio.com .

