KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company reported net income of $1,333,000 or $1.20 per diluted share, an increase of 42.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $939,000 or $0.85 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $4.4 million, or $3.95 per diluted share compared to $3.7 million, or $3.29 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020, was $4.5 million as compared to $3.3 million for the comparable period in 2019. Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $814,000, compared to $769,000 for the comparable period ended December 31, 2019. Noninterest expense was $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared $2.9 million in the comparable period in 2019. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $401,000 during the fourth quarter 2020.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $15.4 million, compared to $12.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Noninterest income was $2.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $3.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Noninterest expense was $12.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $11.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $82.1 million, to $485.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $403.7 million at December 31, 2019. Net loan balances increased by $60.7 million, or 19.7%, to $368.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $307.9 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in loans was primarily due to market demand and the Bank’s participation in the payroll protection plan loans (PPP). The balance of the PPP loans at December 31, 2020 was $26.5 million.   The Company’s investment securities totaled $71.7 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $67.1 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $75.6 million or 23.1% to $402.5 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $326.9 million at December 31, 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, there was a $74.9 million increase in core deposits and a $2.4 million increase in brokered funding. Total stockholders’ equity increased $5.2 million or 19.4% from $26.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $32.0 million at December 31, 2020, as a result of accumulated other comprehensive gains and increase in net income.
        
Nonperforming assets consisted of $299,000 nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2020, representing less than 0.50% of the Company’s total assets. The Company had $621,000 foreclosed real estate owned at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 totaled $4.6 million, or 1.24% of total loans, including the PPP loans originated. Excluding the PPP from the total loans, the allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 was 1.33% of loans.

Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, “During the Fourth quarter, balance sheet growth continued to be very strong for KS Bank.  Overall, the year 2020 was an exceptional year for increases in net assets and profits in spite of all the challenges that Covid-19 brought to the economy. While the Bank’s assistance to our business customers thru the payroll protection plan loans somewhat inflated the balance sheet, it proved to be critically important to the ongoing viability of those community businesses.  Covid-19 has challenged all of us and I’m proud of the efforts made by the KS Bank team to grow a sound community bank, while strongly supporting our customers as they accomplish their financial goals.” 

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for stockholders of record as of February 1, 2021 with payment to be made on February 11, 2021.  

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 13.81%, tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.56%, common equity tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.56%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.77% at December 31, 2020. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. In addition, KS Trust Services has a presence in Waynesville and Wilmington, NC. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
     
     
  December 31, 2020   December 31,
  (unaudited)   2019*
       
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS    
     
Cash and due from banks:    
Interest-earning $ 3,128     $ 9,317  
Noninterest-earning   24,720       3,306  
   Time Deposit   100       100  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   71,714       67,150  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,851       1,763  
Loans   373,238       311,911  
Less allowance for loan losses   (4,644 )     (4,057 )
  Net loans   368,594       307,854  
     
Accrued interest receivable   1,934       1,145  
Foreclosed assets, net   621        
Property and equipment, net   8,895       8,032  
Other assets   4,271       4,990  
     
    Total assets $ 485,828     $ 403,657  
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
     
Liabilities    
  Deposits $ 402,523     $ 326,918  
  Long-term borrowings   47,248       46,248  
  Accrued interest payable   246       396  
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,790       3,268  
     
    Total liabilities   453,807       376,830  
     
Stockholder’s Equity:    
   Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares;  
1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively   1,359       1,359  
   Retained earnings, substantially restricted   29,220       25,291  
   Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,442       177  
     
    Total stockholders’ equity   32,021       26,827  
     
    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 485,828     $ 403,657  
     
* Derived from audited financial statements    
     

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
             
             
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
      2020     2019     2020     2019
    (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:          
  Loans $ 4,843   $ 3,994   $ 17,501   $ 15,857
  Investment securities          
  Taxable   271     332     1,170     1,385
  Tax-exempt   78     34     216     122
  Dividends   22     34     88     109
  Interest-bearing deposits   4     47     22     192
    Total interest and dividend income   5,218     4,441     18,997     17,665
             
Interest expense:          
  Deposits   375     749     2,233     3,042
  Borrowings   330     411     1,356     1,683
    Total interest expense   705     1,160     3,589     4,725
             
    Net interest income   4,513     3,281     15,408     12,940
             
Provision for loan losses   401         561     25
             
    Net interest income after          
      provision for loan losses   4,112     3,281     14,847     12,915
             
Noninterest income:          
  Service charges on deposit accounts   370     388     1,390     1,495
  Fees from presold mortgages   84     55     169     215
  Gain on Sale of Investments           4    
  Other income   360     326     1,385     1,430
    Total noninterest income   814     769     2,948     3,140
             
Noninterest expenses:          
  Compensation and benefits   1,926     1,755     7,359     7,034
  Occupancy and equipment   354     341     1,438     1,305
  Data processing & outside service fees   236     227     936     892
  Advertising   49     49     109     162
  Net foreclosed real estate   12         12    
  FDIC and other Insurance   101         298     161
  Other   531     490     2,056     1,874
    Total noninterest expenses   3,209     2,862     12,208     11,428
             
    Income before income taxes   1,717     1,188     5,587     4,627
             
Income tax   384     249     1,216     985
             
    Net income $ 1,333   $ 939   $ 4,371   $ 3,642
             
  Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 1.20   $ 0.85   $ 3.95   $ 3.29
             

Contact: Harold T. Keen  Regina J Smith
President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(919) 938-3101   (919) 938-3101

    

