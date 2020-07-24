KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

Breaking News
SMITHFIELD, N.C., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — July 24, 2020 KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company reported net income of $971,000 or $0.88 per diluted share, an increase of 7.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net income of $907,000 or $0.82 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Net interest income for the three months ended  June 30, 2020, was $3.6 million as as compared to $3.2 million for the comparable period in 2019. Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $681,000, compared to $860,000 for the comparable period ended June 30, 2019. Noninterest expense was $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared $2.9 million in the comparable period in 2019. The company recorded a provision for loan losses of $70,000 during the second quarter 2020.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $65.2 million, to $468.9 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $403.7 million at December 31, 2019. Net loan balances increased by $52.4 million, or 17.0%, to $360.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $307.9 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in loans was primarily due to market demand and the Bank provided $29.3 million of payroll protection plan loans (PPP) in the second quarter, 2020.  The Company’s investment securities totaled $63.4 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $67.1 million at December 31, 2019.  Total deposits increased $59.1 million, to $386.0 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $326.9 million at December 31, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, there was a $57.0 million increase in core deposits and a $3.8 million increase in brokered funding. Total stockholders’ equity increased $2.9 million or 10.94% from $26.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $29.7 million at June 30, 2020, as a result of accumulated other comprehensive gains and increase in net income.
                        
Nonperforming assets consisted of $1.1 million nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2020, representing less than 0.50% of the Company’s total assets. The Company had no foreclosed real estate owned at June 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2020 totaled $4.2 million, or 1.15% of  loans. 

Commenting on the second quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, “The second quarter of 2020 will be remembered in the future as a unique three months dealing with the challenges of COVID-19.  It will also be known as a period of exceptional service by the KS Bank team as we supported businesses with $29.3 million of Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) loans, helping to ensure the continued employment of over 4,000 individuals within our market area.  Community banking is vital to local businesses during good times and during the unsettled times we have recently experienced as it relates to COVID-19.  We are pleased with the growth and returns of the first six months of 2020, however, we are cautiously optimistic for the remaining six months of 2020 with the many unknown factors related to COVID-19 crisis.  We continue to remain hopeful that as the crisis peaks that our local, state, and national economies will rebound quickly.”

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly  dividend of $0.10 per share for stockholders of record as of July 24, 2020, with payment to be made on August 3, 2020. 

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 14.42%, tier 1 risk- based capital of 13.16%, common equity tier 1 risk- based capital of 13.16%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.07% at June 30, 2020. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary.  The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. In addition, KS Trust Services has an office in Asheboro, NC and maintains a presence in Waynesville and Wilmington, NC.  For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. 

Contact: Harold T. Keen
President and Chief Executive Officer 
(919) 938-3101		 Regina J Smith
Chief Financial Officer
(919) 938-3101

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary  
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
                 
                 
    June 30, 2020       December 31,    
    (unaudited)       2019*    
                 
  (Dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                
                 
Cash and due from banks:                
Interest-earning $ 2,641     $ 3,306    
Noninterest-earning   26,296       9,317    
Time Deposit   100       100    
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   63,452       67,150    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,851       1,763    
                 
Loans   364,495       311,911    
Less allowance for loan losses   (4,182 )     (4,057 )  
Net loans   360,313       307,854    
                 
Accrued interest receivable   1,837       1,145    
Property and equipment, net   8,113       8,032    
Other assets   4,325       4,990    
                 
Total assets $ 468,928     $ 403,657    
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
                 
Liabilities                
Deposits $ 386,037     $ 326,918    
Long-term borrowings   48,248       46,248    
Accrued interest payable   284       396    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   4,598       3,268    
                 
Total liabilities   439,167       376,830    
                 
Stockholder’s Equity:                
Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares;                
1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019   1,359       1,359    
Retained earnings, substantially restricted   26,963       25,291    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   1,439       177    
                 
Total stockholders’ equity   29,761       26,827    
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 468,928     $ 403,657    
                 
* Derived from audited financial statements                
                 

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
             
             
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2020     2019     2020     2019
    (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:                      
  Loans $ 4,208   $ 3,978   $ 8,378   $ 7,839
  Investment securities                      
  Taxable   299     353     630     719
  Tax-exempt   41     32     81     54
  Dividends   21     24     45     51
  Interest-bearing deposits   3     36     14     109
  Total interest and dividend income   4,572     4,423     9,148     8,772
                         
Interest expense:                      
  Deposits   635     763     1,337     1,527
  Borrowings   321     424     712     873
  Total interest expense   956     1,187     2,049     2,400
                         
  Net interest income   3,616     3,236     7,099     6,372
                         
Provision for loan losses   70     25     115     25
                         
  Net interest income after                      
  provision for loan losses   3,546     3,221     6,984     6,347
                         
Noninterest income:                      
  Service charges on deposit accounts   316     370     668     705
  Fees from presold mortgages   31     41     34     93
  Other income   334     449     687     763
  Total noninterest income   681     860     1,389     1,561
                         
Noninterest expenses:                      
  Compensation and benefits   1,785     1,786     3,595     3,490
  Occupancy and equipment   374     317     737     626
  Data processing & outside service fees   223     225     454     448
  Advertising   14     35     43     74
  Other   597     549     1,135     1,072
  Total noninterest expenses   2,993     2,912     5,964     5,710
                         
  Income before income taxes   1,234     1,159     2,409     2,198
                         
Income tax   263     252     516     471
                         
    Net income $ 971   $ 907   $ 1,893   $ 1,727
                         
  Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 0.88   $ 0.82   $ 1.71   $ 1.56
                         

   

