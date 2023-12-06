Saudi Arabia stands as a major player in the worldwide natural stone industry, actively channelling substantial investments into both infrastructure development and expansive construction initiatives. The escalating need for marble and granite aligns closely with the surge in construction and infrastructure projects within the region.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia marble & granite business size is projected to reach US$ 1,229.2 million in 2023 and US$ 5,662.2 million in 2033. Over the assessment period, demand for marble and granite in KSA is projected to surge at a CAGR of 16.5%.

Based on application, the flooring segment is expected to dominate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia marble and granite business through 2033. It is projected to hold a volume share of 44.9% by 2023. This is due to growing usage of granite and marble for flooring applications.

KSA’s construction sector is expanding at an impressive rate due to the construction of new buildings, highways, and several infrastructure projects. This is creating a higher demand for marble and granite, and the trend is expected to continue through 2033.

The need for housing is rising due to the growing population, further supporting KSA’s business expansion. The demand for structures and commercial spaces is also expanding due to the rising urbanization and industrialization, creating growth prospects for companies.

The rising demand for granite and marble directly relates to Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure development. The country is investing rigorously in large-scale projects, including bridges, road networks, airports, and residential and commercial projects. This is expected to bolster sales of marble & granite.

Marble and granite offer durability and aesthetic adaptability and are integral to forming the Kingdom’s changing architectural landscape. Famous instances include the King Khalid International Airport extension in Riyadh and the Riyadh Metro project, which uses large amounts of marble and granite, demonstrating the materials’ superior quality.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia marble and granite business is projected to thrive at 16.5% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. By product type, the granite segment is expected to total US$ 3,761.9 million in 2033.

in 2033. By application, the flooring segment is set to hold a significant share of 44.8% in 2023.

in 2023. West KSA is expected to account for a significant share of about 42.4% in 2023.

in 2023. Revenue in Northwest KSA is anticipated to total US$ 2,574.1 million in 2033.

“The KSA marble and granite business is set to expand rapidly through 2033, driven by substantial investments in large-scale projects and expanding infrastructure. Saudi Arabia’s commitment to sophisticated urban development positions the marble and granite industry as a vital player in shaping the nation’s architectural landscape,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is Winning?

Leading players listed in the report include SMG Company, Marmotech, Al Takadom, Awtad Al-Riyadh, and Products Holding Company (CPC). These key players are forming partnerships and alliances with construction companies to provide marble and granite.

Key Companies Profiled:

SMG Company

Marmotech

Al Takadom

Awtad Al-Riyadh

Constructions Products Holding Company (CPC)

Al Ajial Factory Co. Ltd

Baaghil Factory

Dar Al Rokham LLC

Bin Harkil Co. Ltd,

Nesma Orbit

Fanar Marble

Marble Boutique

Alfurat Company

Recent developments:

In September 2023, GLAZE Granite & Marble introduced KOZO to revolutionize architectural surfaces.

More Insights into the Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia marble and granite business, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033.

To understand the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia business potential, growth, and scope, the report is segmented based on product type (marble, granite), application (flooring, countertops, cladding, others), end user (government, others) and region (North, West, Centre, Northwest)

KSA Marble and Granite Industry Segmentation by Category

By Product Type:

Marble

Granite

By Application:

Flooring

Countertops

Cladding

Others

By End User:

Government

Others

By Region:

North

West

Centre

Northwest

