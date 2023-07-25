Kubecost Named to the Redpoint InfraRed 100 Kubecost is a comprehensive solution for monitoring, managing, and optimizing Kubernetes spend at scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kubecost , the comprehensive solution for monitoring, managing, and optimizing Kubernetes spend at scale, today announced it has been named to the inaugural Redpoint InfraRed 100 . The comprehensive list of the “next 100 promising private companies in Cloud Infrastructure” was selected by Redpoint Ventures , a leading venture capital firm managing $7.2 billion across multiple funds with investments in companies such as Netflix, Twilio, and Snowflake.

Redpoint made selections based on benchmarks around reliability, scalability, security, and innovation—enabling businesses to thrive in a cloud era and helping usher in a new paradigm of building applications. The highly-curated selection of companies “represents the next generation of leaders in the industry, poised to make a significant impact in the cloud infrastructure market.”

“Thank you, Redpoint Ventures, for selecting us out of the crowded cloud infrastructure market. As enterprises continue to modernize around cloud infrastructure—and especially as they do so at scale—having visibility into costs is a tier-one priority. Kubernetes deployments have been growing exponentially, leading to a significantly increased percentage of cloud spend,” said Trenton Truitt, President, Kubecost. “Kubecost empowers our clients with detailed visibility into their Kubernetes spend, enabling customers like Under Armour, Broadcom, and Adobe to make the right technical and financial decisions. We’re proud to be named to the Redpoint InfraRed 100. The team at Kubecost continues to focus our efforts on providing our customers with complete visibility into their Kubernetes spend, ensuring they make the right business and architecture decisions.”

In addition to being named to the Redpoint InfraRed100, Kubecost has also been named to Gartner’s Cool Vendors™ in Cloud-Native Computing . The company recently launched Kubecost Cloud into public beta, providing a cost-effective, secure, and easy-to-use SaaS version of Kubecost available with a 30-day free trial . The solution accelerates the time-to-value for achieving real-time cost monitoring, reporting, and optimization insights. Kubecost experts host and manage customers’ Kubernetes data while handling all platform operations, including maintenance and updates.

About Kubecost

Kubecost provides real-time cost visibility and insight for teams using Kubernetes. Kubecost is trusted by thousands of leading companies, from Adobe to Under Armour, to monitor costs across all major cloud providers, and in on-prem and air-gapped environments.

Visit www.kubecost.com to learn more.

Contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e408afd2-c074-420d-890c-c758f244a90a