Kubecost Now Bringing Kubernetes Cost Transparency to 2000+ Organizations and More Than $2 Billion in Kubernetes Spend

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Running across clouds or on-prem, Kubecost provides the spend visibility and allocation necessary to significantly optimize Kubernetes costs

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kubecost, a tool delivering Kubernetes cost monitoring and management at scale, today announced that 2,000+ organizations are now using the platform to manage more than $2 billion in Kubernetes spend.

Enterprise adoption of Kubernetes continues to accelerate quickly. The most recent Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) survey on deployment trends found that the use of containers in production increased to 92%, up from 84% year-over-year. For many, costs have been rising even faster. A new and first-of-its-kind CNCF report on Kubernetes spending found that in the past year, 68% of respondents saw Kubernetes costs increase—with half of those seeing bills jump more than 20% during the year.

“Traditional cloud cost management tools are very limited in how they can monitor and manage Kubernetes costs,” said Webb Brown, CEO of Kubecost. “Kubecost is built from the ground up to provide actionable insights and reporting for teams running Kubernetes. With the right data, organizations can scale their container deployments knowing where that budget is going and without paying for what they don’t need.”

Kubecost highlights year-to-date heading into KubeCon include:

  • Kubecost is now the most adopted multi-cloud Kubernetes spend tool: The 2021 CNCF survey found that Kubecost was the most commonly used non-native tool to track Kubernetes spend across clouds or in on-prem environments.
  • User adoption and results: Kubecost is now used by more than 2,000 companies that collectively manage more than $2 billion in cloud spend. This includes global enterprises like GreenSteam, a marine data intelligence company optimizing its infrastructure budget with Kubecost.
  • Community involvement: More than 1,100 individuals belong to the Kubecost community Slack channel, and the organization continues to put out community-focused resources such as The Guide to Kubernetes Labels (read organically by more than 3,500 people in less than a month) to help teams get better at adopting Kubernetes and understanding spend.
  • Recognition: Kubecost continues to attract industry attention, including:
    • Analyst firm 451 Research published the recent report “Kubecost retains laser focus on Kubernetes-native cost transparency and control” (subscription required), stating that “The company offers near-real-time visibility into project spending, enabling chargeback and cost optimization based on business-focused metrics. A funding round in late 2020 reflects good timing for a product that distributes cost accountability in a way that maps to business-oriented categories rather than infrastructure or VMs.”
    • CRN awarded the Kubecost open source project “Coolest Open Source Software Tools” as well as naming Stackwatch, the company behind Kubecost, one of “The 10 Hottest Kubernetes Startups Of 2021.”
  • Kubecost announced its seed funding earlier this year: Kubecost raised $5.5 million to help teams monitor and reduce their Kubernetes spend.

About Kubecost

Kubecost is an open source project launched by Stackwatch in April 2019. Kubecost helps developers, as well as other stakeholders including CFOs, understand and optimize Kubernetes spend. The company raised $5.5 million led by First Round Capital and currently has more than 2,000 companies using the software across all major cloud providers and on-prem in air-gapped environments. Visit www.kubecost.com.

