Kuebix Recognized by Gartner with First-Time Positioning in 2018 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

MAYNARD, Mass., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kuebix, creator of a transportation management system that delivers true freight intelligence, announced its first-time positioning in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems*.

“We are pleased to be recognized by Gartner in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems. We believe this acknowledgement is due to our rapid market growth and comprehensive enterprise solution,” commented Dan Clark, Kuebix Founder and President. “We feel that our large enterprise customers have found that Kuebix offers a best-in-class, modular solution delivered by a team of industry experts committed to their success. In our view, inclusion in this year’s Magic Quadrant further validates our mission and will help us spread the word to companies everywhere.” 

Kuebix TMS can be implemented in a fraction of the time of more traditional monolithic software. Kuebix’s solution for collaboration between a customer and their suppliers and carriers, combined with its advanced technology for visibility and optimization, provide a very sustainable return on investment for Kuebix’s rapidly expanding customer base. The fastest growing TMS on the market today, Kuebix has added over 6000 customers in the past 6 months. New product releases include FleetMAX, to optimize fleets and reduce empty miles and SupplierMAX, a comprehensive inbound solution.

*Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems” by Bart De Muynck, 19 March 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kuebix
Founded by a freight industry technology innovator, Kuebix offers a transportation management system (TMS) with Freight Intelligence that enables companies to capitalize on supply chain opportunities through visibility, control and the use of predictive analytics. Kuebix is democratizing the rating, booking and tracking of freight with its free TMS, Kuebix Free Shipper, which can be ready to use in minutes.

Shippers looking for financial management, advanced analytics and other premium features can upgrade to Kuebix Business Pro and Kuebix Enterprise and then seamlessly add Premier Applications and Integrations as needed. Kuebix also offers unique Managed Service Programs to businesses looking to partially or fully outsource transportation management.

For more information visit: www.kuebix.com.

Media Contacts:

Sarah Clark
Director of Marketing
Kuebix
[email protected]
978-298-2157		 Becky Boyd
VP, MediaFirst PR
[email protected]
(770) 642-2080 x 214
   

