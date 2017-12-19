Kuebix Selected for Food Logistics Technology Award Cited for Helping Food/Beverage Companies to Increase Transport Efficiencies and Lower Costs

MAYNARD, Mass., Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kuebix, creator of a transportation management system that delivers true freight intelligence, announces that the company has been named to the 2017 FL100+ awards by Food Logistics magazine. The FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. Kuebix was selected for helping shippers increase efficiencies and visibility within their logistics operations, while decreasing costs.

“Kuebix gets food and beverage with clients in the grocery, manufacturing and distribution space, helping these businesses to improve efficiencies and lower prices for a competitive advantage. Whether helping food and beverage businesses to meet new government regulations with real-time track and trace or eliminated paper-based processes, any size business can more effectively manage their freight operations with Kuebix TMS,” said Dan Clark, President and Founder of Kuebix. “We are extremely proud to be selected for this prestigious award.”

“New developments and innovations in the software and technology sector are making sizeable impacts on the global food supply chain,” notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The result is a greater visibility, improved regulatory compliance, enhanced shelf life for perishables, and the emergence of a more proactive and nimble food supply chain that benefits both the food industry and its logistics partners, as well as the end consumer.”

For a number of its grocery clients, Kuebix streamlines inbound and outbound freight activities resulting in the reduction of LTL deliveries per week. These companies also uses Kuebix TMS for online scheduling, a process that was previously handled manually. The retailers can now give their suppliers specific delivery time frames via Kuebix’s cloud-based, interconnected solution, streamlining the scheduling process and providing tracking information that wasn’t previously available. Kuebix provides insights into the value of lane rates and the value of pickups, allowing these clients to make better informed decisions on managing their transport operations.

Companies on this year’s 2017 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2017 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About Kuebix

Founded by a freight industry technology innovator, Kuebix offers a transportation management system (TMS) with Freight Intelligence that enables companies to capitalize on supply chain opportunities through visibility, control and the use of predictive analytics. Kuebix is democratizing the rating, booking and tracking of freight with its free TMS, Kuebix Shipper, which can be ready to use in minutes. Shippers looking for financial management, advanced analytics and other premium features can upgrade to Kuebix Business Pro or Kuebix Enterprise, and then seamlessly add Premier Applications and Integrations as needed. Kuebix also offers unique Managed Service Programs to businesses looking to partially or fully outsource transportation management.

For more information visit: www.kuebix.com.