NEW YORK, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: AGRX) Click to Learn More

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Insud Pharma, S.L. Under the terms of the agreement, Agile shareholders will receive $1.52 per Agile share in cash.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Click to Learn More

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has agreed to sell to Boeing Co. Spirit shareholders will receive $37.25 per share in Boeing common stock.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Click to Learn More

HashiCorp, Inc. has agreed to merge with IBM for $35 per share in cash.

Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) Click to Learn More

Allego N.V. has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Meridiam for $1.70 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation – Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814