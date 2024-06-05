SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) click to participate

Ambac Financial Group signed a definitive agreement to sell its legacy financial guarantee businesses to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. for $420 million in cash.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) click to participate

SPAR Group, Inc. has agreed to sell to Highwire Capital for $2.50 per share.

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) click to participate

Surmodics, Inc. has agreed to a definitive merger with GTCR for $43.00 per share.

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) click to participate

Stericycle, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Waste Management, Inc. for $62.00 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation – Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814