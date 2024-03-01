NEW YORK, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX)

Homology Medicines has agreed to merge with Q32 Bio. Under the agreement’s terms, Homology shareholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company.

Societal CDMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCTL)

Societal CDMO has agreed to be acquired by CoreRx. Under the agreement, shareholders of Societal CDMO will be entitled to a payment of $1.10 per share in cash.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI)

Everi Holdings has agreed to merge with International Game Technology. Under the proposed transaction, Everi shareholders are expected to own approximately 46% of the combined company.

Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH)

Graphite Bio has agreed to combine with LENZ Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction, Graphite Bio shareholders are expected to own approximately 35% of the combined company.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation – Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814