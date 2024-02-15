NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Kaman Corp. (NYSE: KAMN) click to participate

Kaman has reached a deal to be quired by Arcline Investment Management, L.P. In this deal, each Kaman shareholder will be paid $46.00 per share in a cash transaction.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE) click to participate

eMed, LLC has agreed to acquire Science 37 Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, Science 37 stockholders will receive $5.75 in cash for each share of the Company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRTX) click to participate

Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to acquire Karuna. Under the agreement, shareholders of Karuna Therapeutics will be entitled to a payment of $330.00 per share in cash.

Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE: BATL) click to participate

Battalion Oil has entered into a buyout agreement with Fury Resources. As per the agreement’s terms, Battalion shareholders are set to receive a payment of $9.80 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation – Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814