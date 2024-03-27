NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) click to participate

AbbVie Inc. will acquire Landos for $20.42 per share in cash, and each share will come with a non-tradable contingent value right per share up to $11.14 in value, contingent upon reaching a clinical development milestone.

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) click to participate

WestRock Company has agreed to be acquired by Smurfit Kappa Group for one new Smurfit WestRock share and $5.00 in cash for each share of WestRock common stock. Under the agreement, WestRock stockholders will receive approximately 49.6% of the combined entity.

Kaman Corp. (NYSE: KAMN) click to participate

Kaman Corp. is being acquired by Arcline Investment Management, L.P. The agreement stipulates that shareholders of Kaman will receive $46.00 per share in cash upon the completion of the merger.

Transphorm, Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN) click to participate

Transphorm has agreed to be acquired by Renesas Electronics. In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Transphorm will receive $5.10 in cash for each share of Transphorm common stock they own.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation – Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

