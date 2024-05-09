NEW YORK, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSAK) click to participate

Lesaka Technologies has agreed to merge with Adumo RF (Pty) Ltd. Under the agreement Lesaka will pay $85 million in cash and equity to acquire Adumo.

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) click to participate

Perficient, Inc. has agreed to merge with an affiliate of BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII for $76.00 per share in cash.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) click to participate

U.S. Silica has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo. Under the agreement, shareholders of U.S. Silica will receive $15.50 per share in cash.

Allete, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) click to participate

Allete, Inc. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Global Infrastructure Partners under which Allete shareholders will receive $67.00 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation – Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

