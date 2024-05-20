NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) click to participate

Model N, Inc has agreed to a merger with Vista Equity Partners. Following the merger, Model N shareholders will receive $30.00 per share.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) click to participate

Overseas Shipholding Group has agreed to be acquired by Saltchuk Resources. Under the agreement, Overseas shareholders will receive $8.50 per share in cash.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) click to participate

Independent Bank Group has agreed to merge with SouthState Corporation. The agreement provides that Independent Bank Group shareholders will receive 0.60 shares of SouthState common stock for each share of Independent Bank Group common stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) click to participate

SilverBow Resources, Inc. has agreed to sell to Crescent Energy Company. SilverBow shareholders will receive 3.125 shares of Crescent Class A common stock per SilverBow share, with an option to receive up to $38 per share in cash, capped at $400 million in total cash consideration.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation – Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814