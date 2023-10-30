SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a global leader in sustainable energy management, today announced an extension to its previously awarded contract with the United States Army (“Army”) following promising initial results. The Army has extended its collaboration with KULR to continue the development, testing, and analysis of next generation lithium-ion battery cells incorporating the Company’s battery storage platform, KULR ONE Design Solutions (“K1-DS”).

The development activities that began in April 2023, continue to progress and, are slated to run through 2024.

“This extension serves as a testament to the transformative potential of our technology and the trust the US Army has put in us to partner with them to achieve their goal of developing state-of-the-art energy storage solutions,” said KULR CEO Michael Mo. “To be trusted by the US Army to provide cutting edge effectiveness and safety in energy solutions to our soldiers is an honor. We look forward to completing our extensive K1-DS design and testing process so the Army can move into production as soon as possible of these next generation energy storage solutions that meet the Army’s high technical and safety standards.”

In addition to the U.S. Army project, KULR recently announced it became the sole provider of an automated cell screening effort for NASA further demonstrating KULR’s track record of excellence.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform company offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

