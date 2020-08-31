KULR Technology Group to Participate in United Nations Working Group on Lithium Battery Classification

Company to apply its experience and expertise on UN Working Group’s new lithium battery classification system

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KULR Technology Group , Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”) today announces that it will participate in meetings of the United Nations Transport of Dangerous Goods Sub-Committee Informal Working Group to establish test methods and criteria by which lithium batteries can be more effectively regulated based on their inherent hazards. The event will take place in Brussels, Belgium, and virtually online on August 31- September 2, 2020.

Regulatory agencies and international organizations are increasingly concerned with the prevention of battery fires in transport, such as those that have sporadically occurred aboard aircrafts and trucks . The UN Working Group is considering regulations and a new classification system of lithium batteries based on risk factors such as chemistry, form factor, quantities of flame, heat and gas released, and whether they propagate when a cell is intentionally forced into thermal runaway.

A new classification system would require lithium battery manufacturers to test batteries to assess and better understand the risk they pose in transport. The objective is to incentivize battery manufacturers to understand the risks posed and to design safer batteries.

Of particular interest to regulatory bodies are KULR’s passive propagation resistant (PPR) design and proprietary internal short circuit (ISC) battery safety testing technology. As a provider of space-proven expertise in the design, manufacturing, testing and development of innovative risk mitigation solutions to enhance lithium battery safety, KULR strongly supports regulatory initiatives that promote the development of safer lithium batteries .

“KULR agrees with regulators and industry experts that sound battery design, testing and packaging play a critical role in reducing the likelihood of cells and batteries experiencing thermal events. These factors are also crucial in reducing the hazards when a cell or battery experiences a thermal event,” said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR. “Reducing the probability and limiting the effects of mass thermal runaway propagation is an absolute must. KULR is strategically suited to support the UN Working Group’s initiatives and is eager to provide solutions to meet current and future regulatory requirements. We look forward to participating in this incredible meeting to pursue next-level safety standards for today’s battery technology.”

